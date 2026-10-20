Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is set to hold talks with the Governor of the Bryansk Region. For Yegor Kovalchuk, this will be his first meeting with the Belarusian leader.

The Bryansk Region borders two Belarusian regions and is one of Russia’s closest neighboring territories.

Between January and August 2026, trade turnover reached over $582 million—and there is still room for growth. Ways to further increase the volume of mutual trade will be discussed on October 20 at the Palace of Independence.