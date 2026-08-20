Lukashenko to Hold Talks with Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing

President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Belarus on an official visit on August 20, BELTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The main negotiations at the level of heads of state are scheduled for Friday, August 21. The presidents will review the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation. Key directions are set out in the roadmap for 2026–2028 and focus primarily on industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science, and education. The leaders will examine concrete steps for the prompt practical implementation of earlier plans as well as new mutually beneficial projects. Attention will also be given to coordination between Minsk and Naypyidaw on international platforms.

Following the talks, the signing of documents aimed at strengthening Belarusian-Myanmar ties in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, legal, and other spheres is planned.

The forthcoming official visit of Min Aung Hlaing confirms the active work Belarus is conducting to develop relations both with Myanmar itself and with the countries of Southeast Asia as a whole.