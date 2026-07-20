Lukashenko to LAS Representatives: We Have Significant Basis for Strengthening Relations

Belarus is interested in strengthening practical cooperation with countries within the League of Arab States (LAS), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, BelTA reports.

The delegation of the Arab Parliament visiting Belarus includes representatives from the UAE, Egypt, Libya, and Jordan. The Arab Parliament is the legislative body of the League of Arab States, bringing together 22 countries from the Middle East, North Africa, and East Africa.

The head of state noted that he personally has long-standing good relations with the leadership of many countries within this organization, including those whose representatives visited Belarus.

"We have a foundation and a significant basis for strengthening our relations – a peaceful approach to settlement of any problems and resolving all issues diplomatically at the negotiating table," Alexander Lukashenko said.

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