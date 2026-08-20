Lukashenko to Myanmar Leader: “Everything We Agreed On, Belarus Will Deliver”

President Alexander Lukashenko held informal tête-à-tête talks today with the President of Myanmar, who arrived in Minsk this morning on an official visit. The conversation continued over an informal dinner. Lukashenko stressed that cooperation with Myanmar has intensified significantly and that the Belarusian side commits itself to fulfilling all agreements. Assistance will be provided in every area where the partners show interest.

“Recently we have been cooperating with you very intensively,” Lukashenko told Min Aung Hlaing. “I want to assure you: everything we have agreed on, the Belarusian side will do. We have opened all doors to you and to your businessmen. Please, look around. Everything that interests you and everything we can do — starting from agriculture and ending with the military-industrial complex — we will do for you.”

The Belarusian president emphasized that the role of heads of state is to open the doors so that enterprises can work with one another. “Much will depend on our contact persons. On our side there are two people (Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich and Chairwoman of the Bellegprom Concern Nadezhda Lazarevich) who will be directly responsible for cooperation with Myanmar. I believe you have similar people on your side. Everything they agree on, we will support and implement,” he said.

Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing replied that he was very pleased to meet the Belarusian leader again and noted that the visit schedule is extremely dense. About a hundred business representatives traveled with him, and the Belarus-Myanmar business forum had already taken place successfully in Minsk.

“At this forum we showed the products we manufacture in our country. Businessmen from Myanmar will also familiarize themselves with Belarusian products. I am confident that as a result of the visit we will be able to increase trade turnover between our countries,” Min Aung Hlaing said. “I assure you that on the Myanmar side we are ready to work and fully implement all the agreements reached.”

On the first day of the visit, in addition to Minsk, Min Aung Hlaing visited the Grodno Azot enterprise. “I have come up with many ideas for cooperation,” he noted.

On the way to Grodno he had the opportunity to observe Belarusian nature more closely — its fields and forests — and to learn more about the development of agriculture. “I was told that you keep these matters — forests, fields, livestock — under control. I saw that under your leadership Belarus is developing; there is stability,” he shared.

Lukashenko remarked that in Soviet times Grodno Region was considered the best in the entire country. “It was the best region in the Soviet Union. So you have visited the best region of the former empire.”

The rainy weather in Belarus did not go unmentioned. “The fact that it was raining when you arrived is a good omen for us,” Lukashenko observed. He also noted similarities in nature: both countries have many forests and greenery and frequent rains. “It is warm there for you now, and cool for us. This is very good weather for a person.”

Min Aung Hlaing confirmed that temperatures at home are currently around 35–37 degrees Celsius and a couple of months ago reached 45–49 degrees. As for rain, there is sometimes an excess that leads to flooding.

The main negotiations between the two presidents are scheduled for tomorrow, 21 August. Alexander Lukashenko and Min Aung Hlaing will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, the key directions of which are defined in the roadmap for 2026–2028. Priority areas include industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science, and education.

The leaders will examine concrete steps for the earliest practical implementation of earlier plans as well as new mutually beneficial projects. Attention will also be paid to coordination between Minsk and Naypyidaw on international platforms. Following the talks, the signing of documents aimed at strengthening ties in the trade-economic, scientific-technical, legal, and other spheres is planned.

The official visit of Min Aung Hlaing confirms the active work Belarus is conducting to develop relations both with Myanmar and with the countries of Southeast Asia as a whole.

Political dialogue has been intensive, with a clear focus on substantial economic results. Cooperation accelerated markedly after Lukashenko’s official visit to Naypyidaw in November last year. Decisions were taken to raise the status of the consulate general in Minsk to an embassy and to open a diplomatic mission in Naypyidaw. Visa-free travel between the countries was introduced — a step welcomed by both business and tourists.

In July this year the Belarusian president visited Myanmar again on a working trip to review the agreements reached and to launch a new stage of relations that can serve as an example for other states in the region.

Myanmar is interested not merely in purchasing equipment from Belarus. Technologies are being transferred. An agreement has been signed on opening an MTZ assembly facility; launch is planned for the first quarter of next year. The same timeframe has been set for organizing MAZ assembly production in Myanmar.

Belarus is also sharing its experience in the agro-industrial complex, pharmaceuticals, and the leather industry. Dairy complexes will be built in Myanmar, medicine production organized, and joint footwear manufacturing established.