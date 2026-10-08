Lukashenko to Participate in Meeting of Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan

On October 8, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will begin a two-day working visit to Turkmenistan. The head of state will participate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

The leaders will discuss cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which marks its 35th anniversary in 2026.

In his address at the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko will outline the Belarusian position on key aspects of the CIS's activities, as well as the potential and future prospects of this international organization.

The meeting agenda includes more than fifteen items. These cover topics such as social development and quality of life, transport connectivity within the CIS, joint efforts in the information sphere, law enforcement cooperation, and the preservation of historical memory.

The Commonwealth possesses all the prerequisites for further development and growth. This was stated on October 7 by the Belarusian Foreign Minister. Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that the world is currently on the verge of a fundamental transformation, and there is room for the CIS to grow. Moreover, the organization addresses a vast array of issues—ranging from global politics and security to the humanitarian sphere.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"A wide range of issues was discussed—from preventing the glorification of Nazism and preserving our historical memory of the war to shared approaches for strengthening cooperation on the international stage. We focused on building the just, multipolar world order that we—and our President in particular—speak about so often; an order that must serve as the foundation for the planet's future development, with a central role played by the global majority to which we all belong."

Ahead of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, the Commonwealth coordinated positions at the level of CIS foreign ministers. A meeting between the foreign ministers of Belarus and Turkmenistan also took place on the eve of the summit. Maksim Ryzhenkov and Rashid Meredov signed a cooperation program between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2027–2028.