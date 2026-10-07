Lukashenko to Pay Working Visit to Turkmenistan on October 8–9

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on October 8–9 to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

The leaders will discuss cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which marks its 35th anniversary this year. In his address at the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko will outline Belarus's position on key aspects of the CIS's activities, as well as the potential and future prospects of this international organization.

The meeting agenda comprises more than fifteen items, covering topics such as social development and quality of life, transport connectivity within the CIS, joint efforts in the information sphere, law enforcement cooperation, and the preservation of historical memory.