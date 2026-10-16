Lukashenko: U.S. is Mistaken in Believing That There is No Force Capable of Stopping It

During a conversation with journalists, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko issued a warning to nations that consider themselves all-powerful, BelTA.

The head of state specifically pointed to the actions of the United States in Iran. "They went ahead and bombed a country—targeting specific cities—and killed its leadership; they even talk about it and boast about it. What is this?" the Belarusian leader remarked critically.

"Yes, they [the United States of America — Ed.] are powerful right now, and they believe there is no force capable of stopping them. They are mistaken," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

"They all claim to be God-fearing, devout people... But He sees everything and He will strike them down hard," the head of state warned, alluding to higher powers. "So, one ought to be a bit more careful. We don’t know for certain, but there are many forces in nature that can put the 'mighty of this world' in their place. That is something to keep in mind."

Photo: BelTA