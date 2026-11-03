Lukashenko Urges EU to Negotiate Principles of Balanced Coexistence and Good Neighborliness

MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called on European Union nations to seek pathways for mutual cooperation and diplomatic agreement during his address at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the BELTA news agency reports.

The Inseparable Bond of Security and Economy

"It is high time to grasp an indisputable, undeniable truth: security and the economy are two sides of the same coin," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "They simply cannot exist without one another. It is time to stop entertaining illusions that one can force others to reshape themselves. We must negotiate concrete principles of coexistence and systematically open the path toward good neighborliness."

The Head of State observed that ordinary citizens worldwide possess an acute understanding of the geopolitical stakes, driving their demands for political stability.

"The populations of our nations are not asking for concessions or any kind of specialized treatment," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out. "They simply want to work honestly and live under a peaceful sky. Now more than ever, ordinary people are not demanding anything supernatural. They sense the impending dangers and the catastrophic outcomes of where we might end up far better than we, the politicians, do. And that is precisely why they are demanding action."

Addressing Shared Transnational Challenges

The President underscored that beyond ongoing armed conflicts, the international community faces an array of complex issues that can only be successfully mitigated through synchronized, joint efforts.

"The overall scale and long-term consequences of natural climate disasters are becoming increasingly threatening, inflicting tremendous damage on global economies," Alexander Lukashenko noted, mapping out the most pressing international challenges. "Consider global food security, where nearly 700 million people across the globe currently find themselves on the brink of starvation. Concurrently, transnational organized crime—including human trafficking, drug trafficking, and illegal migration—alongside extremism, terrorism, and separatism, actively undermine the core stability of entire sovereign states. Furthermore, artificial intelligence—the primary miracle of the modern era—likewise demands urgent international attention and comprehensive control."