Lukashenko Urges Russia to Pull Belarus Deeper Into Aircraft Production

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk wants closer joint work with Russia in aircraft manufacturing. He made the remarks at a meeting with Ulyanovsk Region Governor Alexei Russkikh, BelTA reported.

Aircraft production is already one of the areas of industrial cooperation between the two sides. Ulyanovsk is home to Aviastar, one of Russia’s largest aircraft plants.

Lukashenko called for more intensive cooperation and for Belarusian enterprises to be given a larger share of the work.

“Pull us more closely into aircraft manufacturing. We have the base and we have the school. Help us with technological equipment, and we will be good partners for you. We will not make the aircraft — that is for you to do. But gradually bring us into the areas where we can do something for you,” he said.