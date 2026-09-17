MINSK, September 17 — At the youth forum “Youth. Belarus. Future,” timed to National Unity Day, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Western “Belarus experts” are guided by a gene of hatred, while Belarusians are distinguished by the energy of creation, BelTA reported.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that for 18 years — from 1921 to 1939 — a practice of ethnocide was carried out on the territory of Western Belarus. The main task was to break people spiritually, erase them as persons and turn them into silent slaves. That is why residents of the western regions of Belarus met the Red Army with flowers as liberators.

“I will stress: for Belarusians this campaign was not a military one. It passed as a peaceful meeting of two parts of one people. That fact was recognized by some Western states as well, in particular France and Britain,” the president said.

He addressed Western “Belarus experts.” “These people are driven by phantom pain, by a gene of hatred, and we are driven by the energy of creation,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “Our land has risen from the ashes more than once. Neither the bloody campaigns against the Eastern Slavs nor the First World War and the Great Patriotic War broke us.”

The president assured that Belarusians need nothing that is not theirs — neither land, nor wealth, nor ideas. “We have a beautiful country, a hardworking people, rich traditions — both cultural and political. We impose our philosophy of life on no one, but an imported philosophy will not take root here either,” he stressed.