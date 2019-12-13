Lukashenko to pay working visit to Russian Federation on May 8-9

In Moscow on May 8, the head of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This summit will be a jubilee one - in May it will be 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on the establishment of the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and extended format. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to outline the position of Belarus on the main issues on the agenda and speak about the prospects for further development of Eurasian integration.