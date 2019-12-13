3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko to pay working visit to Russian Federation on May 8-9
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on May 8-9. This was reported to BELTA by the press service of the Belarusian leader.
In Moscow on May 8, the head of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This summit will be a jubilee one - in May it will be 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on the establishment of the EAEU. The event will be held in a narrow and extended format. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to outline the position of Belarus on the main issues on the agenda and speak about the prospects for further development of Eurasian integration.
In the morning of May 9, Alexander Lukashenko will attend the military parade on Red Square together with other invited leaders of the countries to mark the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and will also take part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All