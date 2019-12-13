Lukashenko: Belarus counts on intensifying dialogue and deepening cooperation with Turkmenistan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov on the International Neutrality Day. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The unique status of Turkmenistan, enshrined in the UN resolution, which is the basis of the foreign policy of your state, emphasizes peaceful nature of the Turkmen people, their interest in a peaceful and progressive development," reads the message.

Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the friendly relations between Minsk and Ashgabat will contribute to an intensified dialogue in a wide range of areas and further deepen the Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation.