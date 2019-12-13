Lukashenko: There will be no country without development of the village, the village is the foundation

"There will be no country without the development of the village. We - Slavs - are collective people by our spirit, by mentality. The village is the basis," said President Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting in Shklov. The topic of the meeting was the efficiency of agricultural production in the region. According to the head of state, the demand for food in the world is growing, which means that Belarusian fields have real deposits of precious resources that can be not only fed but also sold for good money.