Lukashenko: Belarusian Railroads brand deservedly became model of reliability
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the workers and veterans of the Belarusian Railroad on their professional holiday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.
The Belarusian steel mainline is the most important component of the country's transport complex, and the Belarusian Railroads brand has long and deservedly become a model of reliability, responsibility and punctuality, the President said.
Such a high prestige, according to him, has been painstakingly created by a large and friendly team for more than 160 years. Therefore, the head of state addressed special words of gratitude to the veterans who devoted years of their lives to the development of the industry and brought up a reliable replacement. "It is gratifying that the modern pages of your chronicle are a worthy response to the challenges of time and competent solutions to the tasks set by the state," the congratulatory message reads. - The infrastructure and rolling stock are being renewed, the quality of passenger service is improving, the competitiveness of transport services is increasing, new logistics models for the delivery of domestic goods are being organized," the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko wished the employees and veterans of BelZhD, their relatives and friends strong health, happiness, family prosperity and new labor achievements for the benefit of Belarus.
