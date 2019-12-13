Lukashenko reports on difficult situation in border areas during his visit to Grodno Region

Any provocation should be stopped by the militarily. And the violation of the state border should be cracked down without additional ceremonies.

The President today visited one of the areas in Grodno Region involved in a comprehensive test of combat readiness. During the event, the personnel of formations and military units will move to the designated areas, where a number of exercises and drills, including live firing, will be held. Work is also underway to strengthen the border section, patrolling, aerial reconnaissance of the area with the help of drones. As the Defense Ministry noted, in the current aggravated conditions of the military and political situation, great attention is paid to maintaining a high level of readiness.

Situation in the north-western operational area