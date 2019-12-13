3.42 RUB
Lukashenko reports on difficult situation in border areas during his visit to Grodno Region
Any provocation should be stopped by the militarily. And the violation of the state border should be cracked down without additional ceremonies.
The President today visited one of the areas in Grodno Region involved in a comprehensive test of combat readiness. During the event, the personnel of formations and military units will move to the designated areas, where a number of exercises and drills, including live firing, will be held. Work is also underway to strengthen the border section, patrolling, aerial reconnaissance of the area with the help of drones. As the Defense Ministry noted, in the current aggravated conditions of the military and political situation, great attention is paid to maintaining a high level of readiness.
Situation in the north-western operational area
Large-scale exercises of NATO multinational forces are taking place throughout Europe and near our borders. According to the President's report, the situation in the north-western operational area remains difficult and tends to increase tension. Anti-tank ditches and firing positions are being created near our state border, and the number of ammunition in warehouses is growing. The total number of forces is now about 3,200. The air reconnaissance against Belarus is also being conducted. On average, 4-5 reconnaissance flights are recorded every day. A total of 132 combat aircrafts from the NATO air group are based in this direction.
