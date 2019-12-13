Lukashenko: Minsk and Vientiane have friendly and time-tested relations

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on Republic Day on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf. This is reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.



"Despite the geographical distance between Minsk and Vientiane there are friendly, time-tested relations. Mutually beneficial cooperation in the bilateral format and at international venues contributes to the sovereign development of our countries," said the head of state.



Belarus is interested in substantially expanding the range of goods and services supplied to the Lao market, including for strengthening food security and training qualified specialists in various areas, the congratulatory message runs.



Belarus and Laos can be a reliable point of reference for each other to reach the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.



