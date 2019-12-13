3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko: Minsk and Vientiane have friendly and time-tested relations
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on Republic Day on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf. This is reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Despite the geographical distance between Minsk and Vientiane there are friendly, time-tested relations. Mutually beneficial cooperation in the bilateral format and at international venues contributes to the sovereign development of our countries," said the head of state.
Belarus is interested in substantially expanding the range of goods and services supplied to the Lao market, including for strengthening food security and training qualified specialists in various areas, the congratulatory message runs.
Belarus and Laos can be a reliable point of reference for each other to reach the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All