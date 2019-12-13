3.43 RUB
Lukashenko to the youth: The basis of any life is not in destruction, but in creation
They have a lot of hard work and sleepless nights behind them. But the successes are worth not to spare neither effort nor time in their student years.
Today the President of Belarus honored the best graduates and teachers. This beautiful and solemn ceremony is held annually at the Palace of Independence.
Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that everyone who is in this hall today is a symbol of our future. They are the ones who will create the history of Belarus. This is how the head of state would like to see the future specialists of the country: purposeful, bright, ambitious, willing to make our life better. The President addressed a message of farewell to all those present.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:
Striving to prove yourself and justify the responsibility entrusted to you is the surest way to the result. Do not consider it moralizing, it is your right to listen or find your own secret of success. I am absolutely sure that you set your life priorities correctly. That's why you're here, where there are no random people.
"I see your potential," Alexander Lukashenko continued. - You have already achieved great success in your studies and public life. I believe that new achievements are not far off. But I am sure that you have already passed the hardest way," the head of state said.
