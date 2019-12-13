Lukashenko: We must be stronger than the threat, which again hangs over our land

We must be stronger than the threat that once again hangs its shadow over our land. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at the ceremony of presentation of epaulettes to the higher ranks, BelTA informs.

"They are trying to mislead us about the real intentions and plans of the collective West. Unfortunately, our attempts to resolve the situation through peaceful negotiations are now called "diplomatic imitation. The price of this "imitation" is hundreds of thousands of human lives," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Today we are clearly witnessing a new wave of expansion of NATO and an unprecedented build-up of the potential of the allies in the region, including in the immediate vicinity of our borders. Demonstration after demonstration is a demonstration of force."

According to him, almost daily border authorities register different provocations on the state border from the neighboring countries: from throwing dead bodies to the deliberate flights of drones into the territory of Belarus. At the same time, they continue to build walls and barriers on the border, fortify it and mine the Ukrainian side.

"In other words, our generation is going through a test of strength. We have been given the mission to preserve the peace won by millions of lives of heroes, our fathers and grandfathers. This means only one thing: we must be stronger than the threat that once again hangs its shadow over our land. As you can see, history repeats itself. Speaking of strength, the last thing I think of is technical capabilities. They do exist. And we are well aware of this," said the head of state.