Lukashenko holds two meetings with law enforcers and military officers against the background of events in Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held two meetings with the leadership of the security bloc and the military against the background of the events in Russia. Press secretary of the head of state Natalia Eismont confirmed this information to BELTA.
"The meetings were held in the morning and in the afternoon. The leaders of the power block and the military were invited to them," said the spokeswoman.
As BELTA reported, presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on the morning of June 24. "The President of Russia called the President of Belarus this morning, a telephone conversation took place. Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart about the situation in Russia," the press service of the Belarusian leader said earlier.
