Lukashenko sends greetings to participants and guests of the XIV Republican Festival of National Cultures

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the XIV Republican Festival of National Cultures, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

“This colorful event has become an integral part of the cultural life of our state,” the greeting reads. - Thanks to such a landmark international project, we have a unique opportunity to observe the constellation of talents of representatives of different nationalities and religions, who live in peace and harmony on the Belarusian land." According to the President, the festival is another evidence that Belarus is always open to people of goodwill.

It is symbolic that the event is taking place in the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders, the head of state noted. Representatives of more than 70 nations and nationalities fought heroically against the enemy in the ranks of Belarusian partisans and underground fighters.

“The amazing atmosphere of this holiday helps strengthen friendly ties, serves as a symbol of unity and spiritual wealth of the peoples,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.