Lukashenko concerned about presence of biolaboratories in CSTO countries

The countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization need to discuss the issues of biological security. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a plenary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan, BelTA informs.



"In the context of the growing relevance of biological security issues, we suggest holding a meeting of the relevant Coordination Council of the authorized bodies of the organization member-states in Belarus. I speak of biological security and holding an appropriate event in Minsk, but we still need to be honest with each other. In my opinion, only Russia and Belarus don't have them, but they do exist on the territories of some CSTO countries. So we need to discuss and somehow agree on this issue in Minsk, because it's going to be another round of talks," said Alexander Lukashenko.



"This is not a joke - biological security. We agitate each other, and U.S. or other countries hold these laboratories in some countries exist. So, several of them were found in Ukraine," the President added.



