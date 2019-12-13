3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: It is very important now not to destroy our unity
Now it is very important not to destroy the unity of Belarusians. This was stated by President of Belarus, chairman of the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting of the VII All-Belarusian People's Assembly on April 24, BelTA informs.
"I was thinking what to say in this situation. I want to thank you. Not even for the fact that you elected me chairman. I hoped and realized that you would probably elect me if people suggested it. I thank you for the support you have given me. In this room is the elite of our society. That's very important to me. I am proud that you have grown up under me and became such people," Alexander Lukashenko said.
The President emphasized: "If they had not voted for me now or later, I would have already calmed down, I would have thought that still 30 years is quite a lot. And we have done a lot. But this is your will and your decision, and you are responsible. I'm not clinging to this position (neither one nor the other), I just want it to be good."
"It's very important not to destroy our unity now," said the Belarusian leader.
