Lukashenko approves allocation of over Br130 million from presidential reserve fund to support state employees
Br130.6 million will be allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Belarus to maintain the level of material security of certain categories of employees of budgetary organizations. The decision was supported by President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
This year, the government has taken a number of decisions to increase salaries of employees of budget-funded organizations on the basis of approaches approved by the head of state. "In particular, a systematic increase in the basic rate, the transformation of "covid surcharges" in premiums for health care, the establishment of additional incentive payments to certain categories of public sector workers (teachers and teachers, performing the functions of classroom teachers, teachers and assistants of kindergartens, teachers and assistants of children's homes).
In accordance with Article 24 of the Law "On Republican Budget for the Year 2022" the source of financing of the above expenditures may be the Reserve Fund of the President. The government has submitted a draft of the relevant decision for consideration. Alexander Lukashenko supported the proposal.
Yuri Seliverstov said that the head of state agreed to allocate funds from the President's reserve fund for this purpose, including the transfer of inter-budgetary transfers to some regions of the country to provide funding for additional expenditures on wages.
"Given the current revenues to the budget, the President's reserve fund has been formed in amounts sufficient to make these payments," said the minister.
The Government will adopt a corresponding resolution in the near future.
