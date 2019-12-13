3.43 RUB
Lukashenko presents Belarusian tractor equipment to the town of Shusha
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko presented Belarusian tractor equipment to the town of Shusha during his visit to the revitalized territories of Azerbaijan, BELTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko visited the town together with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
"Use it. You'll like it - we'll add more," said the Belarusian head of state.
During the Soviet years, Shusha was part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the Azerbaijan SSR, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union it was controlled by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In November 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the city, which was secured by a trilateral statement by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.
Now reconstruction works are being carried out in Shusha and housing is being built for the return of Azerbaijani refugees.
