Lukashenko signs decrees to improve system of state security agencies

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed decrees on improving the activities of the state security bodies. This was reported to BelTA by the press service of the head of state.



In accordance with the decree № 356 amendments are made to a number of previous decrees of the head of state in order to develop the provisions of the updated law "On state security bodies of the Republic of Belarus" dated October 6, 2022.



The state security bodies will be subordinate exclusively to the President of Belarus. Their system will be improved. Among other things, Decree No. 355 of the President is aimed at this goal. The Decree provides for the reorganization of the state educational institution "Institute for National Security of the Republic of Belarus" into the Academy of National Security. The document also approves the charter of this educational institution.



The Council of Ministers and the State Security Committee have been instructed to take measures to implement these decrees by January 1, 2023.



