Lukashenko congratulates Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II on his 90th birthday

"For many years you have been tirelessly serving in the field of establishment of the ancient and wise Christian ideas, your name is associated with the large-scale revival and preservation of Orthodoxy in Georgia," says the message of greetings. - In our difficult times, when many values based on the commandments of Christ are subjected to distortion, you are proudly carrying the true word of God in the hearts of the parishioners, tens of thousands of whom are your godchildren. Your personal example inspires all believers and unbelievers to show mercy, good deeds and love of neighbor. I have a deep respect for your high ministry. From the bottom of my heart I wish you much spiritual and bodily strength in fulfilling your archpastoral mission for the good of the Church and the Georgian people."