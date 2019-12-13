3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko congratulates Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II on his 90th birthday
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent 90th birthday anniversary greetings to the Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi, Metropolitan of Pitsunda, Sukhumi and Abkhazia Ilia II. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"For many years you have been tirelessly serving in the field of establishment of the ancient and wise Christian ideas, your name is associated with the large-scale revival and preservation of Orthodoxy in Georgia," says the message of greetings. - In our difficult times, when many values based on the commandments of Christ are subjected to distortion, you are proudly carrying the true word of God in the hearts of the parishioners, tens of thousands of whom are your godchildren. Your personal example inspires all believers and unbelievers to show mercy, good deeds and love of neighbor. I have a deep respect for your high ministry. From the bottom of my heart I wish you much spiritual and bodily strength in fulfilling your archpastoral mission for the good of the Church and the Georgian people."
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All