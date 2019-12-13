3.43 RUB
Lukashenko congratulates Maduro on his victory in presidential election in Venezuela
President of Belarus President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself has congratulated President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro on another victory in the presidential elections, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.
“The people of your country have thus supported the course of building a modern and independent state, where the people can determine their own destiny. Under very difficult conditions the Venezuelan Government has managed to achieve progressive economic recovery and improve the living standards of ordinary citizens. The firm position of the official Caracas is well heard on all international platforms,” the congratulatory message reads.
The head of state expressed his conviction that under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela will continue to confidently step on the path of strengthening its sovereignty, development of competencies in numerous areas.
“Minsk is ready to take an active part in this, which was confirmed during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus to Caracas. I expect that by the end of the year we will be able to meet with you and discuss the state of implementation of our agreements,” the President emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Nicolas Maduro good health and inexhaustible energy for the implementation of all plans to build a strong and prosperous Venezuela.
