Lukashenko congratulates People's Artist of Belarus Anastasia Moskvina on jubilee

President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated People's Artist of Belarus Anastasia Moskvina on her birthday anniversary, BelTA informs.



"Your bright talent, sincerity and unique charm have gained love and respect of numerous art lovers in our country and abroad," reads the congratulatory message. - Your contribution to education of young talents deserves special praise. You are generously sharing your secrets of excellence and valuable experience with the younger generation, cultivating future stars of Belarusian opera," the letter runs.



The President has expressed confidence that the singer will continue selflessly serving the Belarusian culture and preserving the best traditions of the vocal school of Belarus.



Alexander Lukashenko wished Anastasia Moskvina strong health, inexhaustible creative energy, happiness and wellbeing.



