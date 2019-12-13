Lukashenko congratulates President of Uzbekistan on Independence Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“The years of sovereign development of the Uzbek state have been marked by bright achievements that have ensured sustainable economic growth, large-scale social transformations and well-deserved recognition of the country in the world arena. Today, Tashkent is making a significant contribution to the system of global security and maintaining stability in Central Asia through its constructive initiatives,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state expressed his conviction that the Belarusian-Uzbek relations based on the long-standing friendship of the peoples will continue to strengthen both in the bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations and regional associations.