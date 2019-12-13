Lukashenko congratulates President of South Africa on the national holiday - Freedom Day

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Thirty years ago, your glorious people defeated the shameful phenomenon of apartheid, finally achieved fair treatment of citizens, the right for all to choose the fate of their country. Since then, your state has embodied the ideals of sovereign equality, multipolarity, sustainable development, regional integration and equal opportunities for participants in international relations," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that throughout this time Belarus and South Africa, having similar ideals and goals, have been supporting each other on multilateral platforms, developing trade, industrial and scientific cooperation, expanding contacts between businessmen.

"Given the great potential for further intensification of ties between Minsk and Pretoria in various sectors, I confirm my readiness to receive you on a visit to our hospitable land to discuss topical issues of cooperation and agree on joint plans for the future," the President emphasized.