3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko congratulates President of South Africa on the national holiday - Freedom Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Thirty years ago, your glorious people defeated the shameful phenomenon of apartheid, finally achieved fair treatment of citizens, the right for all to choose the fate of their country. Since then, your state has embodied the ideals of sovereign equality, multipolarity, sustainable development, regional integration and equal opportunities for participants in international relations," the congratulatory message reads.
The head of state noted that throughout this time Belarus and South Africa, having similar ideals and goals, have been supporting each other on multilateral platforms, developing trade, industrial and scientific cooperation, expanding contacts between businessmen.
"Given the great potential for further intensification of ties between Minsk and Pretoria in various sectors, I confirm my readiness to receive you on a visit to our hospitable land to discuss topical issues of cooperation and agree on joint plans for the future," the President emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Cyril Ramaphosa excellent health, longevity and new successes, and the friendly people of South Africa peace and prosperity.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All