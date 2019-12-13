3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: They are trying to picture the presidents of Russia and Belarus as barbarians, who steal children and "eat" them
They are trying to present the presidents of Russia and Belarus to the world community as barbarians, who steal children and "eat" them. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.
The head of the state noted that with the modern technologies it's no problem to destroy a person or a group of people, even a very protected one. "Absolutely no problem. Seeing how things are developing on the front with these drones. It is best to present Putin and Lukashenko to the world public as certain barbarians who steal people and children and "eat" them. First they started accusing Putin of moving children from Donbass to the Russian Federation. These children were moved from the areas of hostilities for the sake of salvation, some with their parents," said the President.
As for Belarus, the social activist Alexei Talai is engaged in the recovery and rehabilitation of children in the Donbass. "I generally bow to this man," the Belarusian leader stressed.
"Lukashenko to the Hague... For what? - For stealing people. We do not steal anyone. It's just barbarity of the West. Why do you reproach me for inviting these poor people to recreation and treatment," added Alexander Lukashenko.
