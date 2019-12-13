Lukashenko invites President of Mozambique to visit Belarus

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinta Newsi and the people of this country on the national holiday - Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Minsk attaches great importance to expanding the whole range of interaction with Maputo, a reliable friend of the Belarusian people in the southern African region," the congratulatory message reads. There is a considerable potential for trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Mozambique in industry, agriculture, food security, logistics and other areas, which requires an active participation of the two sides at the level of the state and the business community."

In order to give a new impetus to the partnership, Alexander Lukashenko invited Filipe Jacinto Nyusi to visit Belarus and confirmed his readiness to meet with him at a convenient time at international venues.