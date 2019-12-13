Lukashenko: Russia is the future of the planet, all resources are here

Russia is the future of the planet; all the resources are here. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.

The head of the state was asked a question about his proposal to interface integration formats of the EAEC, BRICS and the SCO, as well as what needs to be done to make the CIS one of the pillars of the multipolar world.

"Our whole misfortune is that if we go, we go very timidly. I also spoke about that," noted the head of the state.

He reminded that recently at the conference in Moscow he said to President Vladimir Putin that Russia should demonstrate itself more actively. And although the post-Soviet space is different, it can still be consolidated.

"Russia is the future of the planet. All the resources are here," the president stressed.

He noted that the country has many breakthrough technologies in various fields, and in many areas Belarus also has competences. "We have to move a bit closer to unification. If we are split up, they will deal with us one by one. Belarus and Russia have realized it," noted the head of the state.