3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko: Sri Lanka is a good example of successful of economic reforms
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on his 75th birthday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Today Sri Lanka is a good example of implementing economic reforms aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. You can always count on the Republic of Belarus in this endeavor. I am convinced that the potential of bilateral cooperation is far from being exhausted and together we will be able to bring the Belarusian-Lankan interaction to a new level," the message of greetings reads.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus has competencies in such industries as machine building, metal and woodworking, electric power, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and is ready to assist Sri Lanka in strengthening food security, supply agricultural machinery, share technologies.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All