Lukashenko: Sri Lanka is a good example of successful of economic reforms

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on his 75th birthday. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Today Sri Lanka is a good example of implementing economic reforms aimed at improving the quality of life of the population. You can always count on the Republic of Belarus in this endeavor. I am convinced that the potential of bilateral cooperation is far from being exhausted and together we will be able to bring the Belarusian-Lankan interaction to a new level," the message of greetings reads.