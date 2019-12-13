3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Lukashenko: the U.S. can start a world war through a conflict in the Middle East
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko fears that the United States will use the conflict in the Middle East to start a new world war. He said this at a meeting with the interior ministers of the CIS countries, BelTA reports.
"The US policy in the world for the last 4 years under the current president (Joe Biden - BELTA note) seems to have been built up. It is determined: these are friends, these are enemies, this one is a son of a bitch, but ours, this one is a stranger. The power will change, it will be like in Afghanistan. It will be like in Afghanistan. It's not the first time. In order to change the power, they have to start some kind of war. God forbid, they will use the conflict situation in the Middle East to start a new world war. They are ready to go for it," the head of state said.
"I am not, God forbid, agitating you against the United States or any of your traditional allies. You should be friends with everyone and build relations with everyone who wants it. But don't lose what we have created in recent years (we are talking about trusting cooperation - BELTA note). It largely depends on us - law enforcers. It largely depends on us - the law enforcers. I thought about it when coming to this meeting," Alexander Lukashenko added.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All