Lukashenko: the U.S. can start a world war through a conflict in the Middle East

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko fears that the United States will use the conflict in the Middle East to start a new world war. He said this at a meeting with the interior ministers of the CIS countries, BelTA reports.

"The US policy in the world for the last 4 years under the current president (Joe Biden - BELTA note) seems to have been built up. It is determined: these are friends, these are enemies, this one is a son of a bitch, but ours, this one is a stranger. The power will change, it will be like in Afghanistan. It will be like in Afghanistan. It's not the first time. In order to change the power, they have to start some kind of war. God forbid, they will use the conflict situation in the Middle East to start a new world war. They are ready to go for it," the head of state said.

"I am not, God forbid, agitating you against the United States or any of your traditional allies. You should be friends with everyone and build relations with everyone who wants it. But don't lose what we have created in recent years (we are talking about trusting cooperation - BELTA note). It largely depends on us - law enforcers. It largely depends on us - the law enforcers. I thought about it when coming to this meeting," Alexander Lukashenko added.

