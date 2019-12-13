Lukashenko: In case of deployment of Wagner PMC in Belarus, it may be used for the defense of the country

In case the Wagner PMC is deployed in Belarus, it may be used for the country's defense. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.

"I absolutely do not care about the fact that we will host a certain number of these soldiers. Moreover, they will be placed under certain conditions. The main condition: if we need to activate this unit for the defense of the state, they will be activated immediately. And their experience will be in demand," said Alexander Lukashenko. The head of state noted that a serious conflict between Vladimir Zelensky and the military leadership had already started some time ago in Ukraine.