3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Lukashenko: In case of deployment of Wagner PMC in Belarus, it may be used for the defense of the country
In case the Wagner PMC is deployed in Belarus, it may be used for the country's defense. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.
"I absolutely do not care about the fact that we will host a certain number of these soldiers. Moreover, they will be placed under certain conditions. The main condition: if we need to activate this unit for the defense of the state, they will be activated immediately. And their experience will be in demand," said Alexander Lukashenko. The head of state noted that a serious conflict between Vladimir Zelensky and the military leadership had already started some time ago in Ukraine.
"We have to stop now. Already a lot of bad things have been done. But it could be worse. That's why we have to stop now, sit down at the negotiating table. No preconditions. We have to solve everything at the negotiating table," stressed the Belarusian leader.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All