Lukashenko presents special award "Through Art - to Peace and Mutual Understanding" to Spiridovich

At the opening ceremony of the XXXII International Festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk", President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has presented Honored Artist of Belarus Yelena Spiridovich with a special award "Through Art - to Peace and Mutual Understanding", BelTA informs.

Elena Spiridovich is a permanent host of the International Arts Festival " Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk". She is one of the most famous TV presenters in Belarus at the Vitebsk project since its very first steps. She has hosted columns, press conferences, ceremonies of opening of stars, concerts in the Summer Amphitheater.