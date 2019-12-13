Lukashenko comments on events in Russia and reaction to them in Belarus

"I must admit, it was painful to watch the events in the south of Russia. Not only for me. Many of our citizens took them to heart, because we have a single Fatherland. Given the role of Belarus in resolving this situation, I must say a few words in this circle about what happened and explain our position and the decisions we took, especially in the light of the latest insinuations and insinuations, which appear more and more, especially in the Russian mass media. All the more so because our fugitives have also been making a fuss. They tried to show their handlers at least some results. They even managed to publish the next calls and plans. They say they are also ready to implement another scenario of "armed insurgency," said Alexander Lukashenko.