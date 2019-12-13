PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov appointed Security Council Secretary

Serious personnel decisions were made by the President. Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov was appointed Secretary of the Security Council. Alexander Lukashenko, while explaining his choice, noted that this position should not be vacant for a long time.

