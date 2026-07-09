Minsk and Tashkent can reach $2 billion in trade turnover by 2030

Alexander Lukashenko praised the achieved level of mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan, as well as the atmosphere of friendship and trust. He noted that the signing of the Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Belarus and Uzbekistan is a historic event and gives the visit special significance.

The Belarusian President is confident that the countries have real potential to reach $2 billion in trade turnover by 2030, including through strengthening cooperation in mechanical engineering, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and several other sectors. "To ensure our ambitious plans are realized, the governments have prepared a roadmap outlining the main areas of joint work over the five-year period. Tons, units, responsible parties, deadlines. Key among these is production cooperation, which makes a significant contribution to Uzbekistan's technological sovereignty," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

For example, approximately 1,300 MTZ tractors were assembled in Uzbekistan this year, with local content soon exceeding 30% for certain models. "We expect that production will soon reach 3,000 units per year. A service network has been established, and the opening of a branded training facility is planned," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted that the first investment project in the agricultural sector was launched two years ago – the creation of a state-of-the-art full-cycle poultry farm in the Tashkent region, from hatching eggs to meat processing and finished product sales.

The President also welcomed the interest of Uzbek businesses in establishing modern livestock breeding complexes in the Vitebsk region: "For you, this is an opportunity to produce and supply high-quality meat products to Uzbekistan, and for Belarus, it means new jobs and rural development."

"The growth of such projects will be facilitated by Uzbekistan's recent accession to the Agreement on Free Trade in Services, Establishment, Operation, and Investment within the CIS. We now have not only bilateral but also multilateral investment mechanisms at our disposal," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

He emphasized that the two sides' cooperation is not limited solely to the economic sphere; equally important is the development of interregional cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the scientific, technical, social, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

On the eve of Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit, the 3rd Forum of Regions of Belarus and Uzbekistan was successfully held in Minsk.

"When speaking about the multifaceted nature of Belarusian-Uzbek cooperation, we must not forget that this has been achieved not only thanks to us men (as it happens today, there are only men at the negotiating table). It was with Uzbekistan that we launched a unique format—the Belarusian-Uzbek Women's Business Forum, three sessions of which were held under the auspices of the speakers of the upper houses of parliament. I am confident they have everything under control, but our support would be helpful," the Belarusian leader noted.

Summing up, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized: "The main thing is not to stand still, not to look for easy ways, but to come up with new, timely initiatives and persistently pursue their implementation."