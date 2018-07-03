3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko receives numerous congratulations on Independence Day
Friends and partners from different parts of the world are sending congratulations to the Belarusians today. Alexander Lukashenko was congratulated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin who confirmed the spirit of continuing the joint work:
"July, 3, is a significant date in the history of Belarus. The liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders was one of the most important victories that our fathers and grandfathers won during the Great Patriotic War. The fraternal friendship and mutual help that we inherited provide a reliable basis for the development of the Russian-Belarusian relations," the message says.
A congratulatory address to Alexander Lukashenko was sent by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping notes the growing international position and influence of Belarus, the economic development of the country. The Belarusian dream of happy life of the people, a peaceful and stable state is being realized. Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of China-Belarus relations, appreciates the good working relations established with Belarus and personal strong friendship. The Chairman of the People's Republic of China is ready to make efforts for the benefit of the two countries and peoples to achieve new results in promoting the relations of trustful all-round strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation.
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko notes that over the years Belarus has taken a worthy place among the countries of the region and demonstrates devotion to peace and regional stability, as well as confident strengthening of the national economy. The development of good-neighborly relations with the Republic of Belarus has always been among Ukraine's external priorities.
Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people were also congratulated by the Presidents of the partner countries within the framework of the EAEU, the CIS, as well as the leaders of European countries, countries of the African continent and the Asian region. Pope Francis and the Queen of Great Britain have extended their congratulations as well.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All