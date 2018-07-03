Alexander Lukashenko receives numerous congratulations on Independence Day

Friends and partners from different parts of the world are sending congratulations to the Belarusians today. Alexander Lukashenko was congratulated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin who confirmed the spirit of continuing the joint work:

"July, 3, is a significant date in the history of Belarus. The liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders was one of the most important victories that our fathers and grandfathers won during the Great Patriotic War. The fraternal friendship and mutual help that we inherited provide a reliable basis for the development of the Russian-Belarusian relations," the message says.

A congratulatory address to Alexander Lukashenko was sent by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping notes the growing international position and influence of Belarus, the economic development of the country. The Belarusian dream of happy life of the people, a peaceful and stable state is being realized. Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of China-Belarus relations, appreciates the good working relations established with Belarus and personal strong friendship. The Chairman of the People's Republic of China is ready to make efforts for the benefit of the two countries and peoples to achieve new results in promoting the relations of trustful all-round strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko notes that over the years Belarus has taken a worthy place among the countries of the region and demonstrates devotion to peace and regional stability, as well as confident strengthening of the national economy. The development of good-neighborly relations with the Republic of Belarus has always been among Ukraine's external priorities.