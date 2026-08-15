President Alexander Lukashenko says the Polesye region fixed his presidential credo from the very beginning.

Speaking at the ceremonial opening of the “Call of Polesye” festival, the Belarusian leader recalled that he took his first steps as president in this very area, making the place special to him.

He has often told the story of one of his earliest trips to the region. He picked up a scythe and began mowing the Pripyat floodplain alongside the local Polesye people. Afterward the villagers declared, “This is ours,” and talk of any independent Polesye republic that had been circulating at the time simply died out.

“And that mowing in the 1990s — with a real man’s conversation, sincere and honest — largely predetermined my presidential credo,” Lukashenko said. “To speak openly, directly, face to face with the people, and to do everything for their