Alexander Lukashenko covers most relevant problems of the country at presidential meeting
The technology of agricultural production, completion of modernization of enterprises, export of scarce food and the development of regional clusters on the example of Orsha. Taking into account his own impressions of harvesting, and the President personally inspects the work in the fields, as well as the situation and trends in the world food markets, covering the most problematic topics including food security.
The second key block of issues for the President today is food processing and export. The President demands from profile officials and governors to finish modernization of dairy farms.
The third key block of issues for the President today is the development of regions at the basic level, for example in the reference triangle: Orsha - Baran - Bolbasovo. The tasks have been set, the Head of state warns: the next two inspections will be in difficult regions of Orsha and Gomel.
Traditional presidential inspections of problem regions are an established practice. Moreover, the instructions of the Head of State have no limitations and are subject to unconditional execution. Belarus cannot afford to have depressed regions in a compact country. It's not just a spot on the map. This is a stain on the reputation of the authorities and most importantly, the fate of people and businesses.
