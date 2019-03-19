Presidential meeting addresses issues of telecommunications development

Imagining the life of a modern Belarusian without a gadget, the simplest of which is a smartphone, is no longer possible. It includes social activity, education, a personal bank with a payment system. 4 G is today available for 3/4 of our citizens. Getting to the 5th level is a new technological revolution.



The interest of the state in innovations is justified. 10 years ago Belarus invested in the High-Tech Park and adopted the most liberal laws for digital know-how, including the revolutionary 8th Decree on Digitalization. But the sphere of IT and this is constantly evolving, demanding constant attention of the authorities.



While opening the meeting, the President stressed that every 45th person employed in the economy is engaged in the IT field. The state is simply obliged to create conditions for development and keep abreast of digitalization.



The head of state is actually announcing the coming era of the Internet of things, i.e. whole systems connected and working on artificial intelligence.



One of the conditions for the transition to a new era is the rapid introduction of standards 4 and 5 G. Until the end of spring, the network capacity of 4 G in Belarus will expand 2 times. Industrial robots and entire plants will be able to work automatically and remotely. Even IT experts and futurologists have not fully calculated the scale of the changes. A visible element of innovation is comfortable access to public services. In 2018, Belarus rose to 38th place out of 193 in the UN ranking by the level of e-government development.



Such rapid growth attracts investors. During the meeting, several instructions were given for the development of the industry. For example, the state does not intend to leave large projects. First, they are highly profitable and a reasonable owner does not refuse such assets. Secondly, the presence of the state allows you to monitor the level of prices for the population and business. This is important as a social and antitrust incentive.