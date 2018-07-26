3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Presidential meeting addresses development of civil service institution
The fundamental requirement for civil servants is no hint of corruption. The government service should attract the best and most experienced managers. The implementation of large-scale projects, fulfillment of certain decisions largely depends on the professionalism of executive personnel. The state needs broad-minded specialists who can determine strategic tasks and correctly evaluate the consequences of their decisions. A large-scale optimization of the number of civil servants has been conducted recently. The number has been reduced by one fourth and now slightly exceeds 30,000.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All