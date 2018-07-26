Presidential meeting addresses development of civil service institution

The fundamental requirement for civil servants is no hint of corruption. The government service should attract the best and most experienced managers. The implementation of large-scale projects, fulfillment of certain decisions largely depends on the professionalism of executive personnel. The state needs broad-minded specialists who can determine strategic tasks and correctly evaluate the consequences of their decisions. A large-scale optimization of the number of civil servants has been conducted recently. The number has been reduced by one fourth and now slightly exceeds 30,000.