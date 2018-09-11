3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Relevant issues of medical industry discussed today at meeting with President
Loud corruption cases in medicine should not cast a shadow on the honest and respectable doctors, who are the majority. The urgent topics of the industry were discussed today at the meeting on problematic issues in the healthcare system and personnel appointments. As the head of state noted, such a thorough conversation is primarily due to the need to address the problems that have accumulated in the medical field. Moreover, their scale does not allow just making new appointments. The President noted that the most important is to find the reasons that led to the initiation of 95 criminal cases, involving tens of millions of dollars of criminal funds.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
