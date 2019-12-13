People's Artiste of Russia Diana Gurtskaya congratulated on her birthday by President of Belarus

On July 2 singer Diana Gurtskaya celebrates her birthday. She is the People's Artiste of Russia, a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and a favorite performer of many fans. Besides creative projects, the singer supports boarding schools and works with disabled children at the center for socio-cultural rehabilitation of Diana Gurtskaya, which she organized. The singer is always welcome at the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" festival. She was also the organizer of the "White Cane" festival, which helps young visually impaired performers.