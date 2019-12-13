3.40 RUB
People's Artiste of Russia Diana Gurtskaya congratulated on her birthday by President of Belarus
On July 2 singer Diana Gurtskaya celebrates her birthday. She is the People's Artiste of Russia, a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and a favorite performer of many fans. Besides creative projects, the singer supports boarding schools and works with disabled children at the center for socio-cultural rehabilitation of Diana Gurtskaya, which she organized. The singer is always welcome at the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" festival. She was also the organizer of the "White Cane" festival, which helps young visually impaired performers.
Diana Gurtskaya was congratulated on her birthday by the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko praised her outstanding talent and unyielding character, which allowed the singer to create her unique style and become an example for millions of fans, as well as her civic position and active public and charitable activities aimed at supporting young talents.
