“No Need to Buy Abroad”: Lukashenko Explores Using Domestic Trams in Minsk Metro

During a visit to the Belkommunmash holding, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave instructions to study whether modern trams can be used in the Minsk metro. BelTA reports this.

The President inspected finished samples of tram equipment. Among them is a three-section low-floor tram car being made for Chelyabinsk, where a hybrid underground-overground metrotram system is being developed. It combines ordinary tram tracks and underground tunnels.

Alexander Lukashenko instructed that this experience be looked at in Minsk as well, that everything be thoroughly studied and worked out to see whether, with certain modifications, this equipment can be adapted for domestic needs in metro operations. Once again, there is potential here for import substitution.

The head of state returned to this issue at a meeting on the development of production of domestic passenger transport. “It turns out that multi-section trams which they produce can also be supplied to the metro and these trains do not have to be purchased from outside,” he said.

Alexander Lukashenko set the first half of the coming year as the period for studying the issue. The relevant minister and deputy prime minister, together with enterprise directors, as well as Chair of the Council of the Republic and the head of state’s authorized representative in Minsk Natalia Kochanova, have been tasked with sorting this out.

“Report to me what measures need to be taken (if everything is fine, and I am sure it will be fine) of a regulatory nature. I am ready to do this,” the President said.