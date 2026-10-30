“No One Will Solve Our Issues for Us”: Lukashenko Calls on Belarusians to Move Forward

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko calls for making use of the time of opportunities and for each in his place to do what is necessary for improving his life, developing the sectors and the country as a whole. The corresponding statements were made by the head of state in Minsk at the opening of the new City Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, BelTA reports.

“Let us in these conditions live calmly, quietly. So that without conflicts and wars. And gradually, gradually move forward,” the head of state said. “No one will solve our issues for us; let us act.”

Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that in Belarus they are moving forward including in raising the well-being of people. For example, a few years ago there was talk of an average salary in the equivalent of 500 dollars. Now this figure is significantly larger, especially in large cities and the capital. “What claims to the authorities, to me. And further one must earn. You have probably noticed that I am not setting any thresholds now either of a thousand dollars or of one and a half thousand. Further one must earn,” the President noted. “Moreover we are restraining prices. You all want a market? Please, we can introduce this market for you in a day. But only think how you will live in these market conditions.”

Alexander Lukashenko gave the example of food products if agricultural producers uncontrollably “bang prices” on store shelves.

The head of state noted that in previous years the idea of a completely free market and rejection of planning in the economy was tried to be slipped in from the outside. “We calmly moved and understood that everywhere one must plan something. Somewhere restrain, somewhere let go more freely. Here we let people go: please, work, including in healthcare. Private medicine is not forbidden with us. But control is the strictest. And it will be such. Because people’s health is important,” the President stressed.