Novelties of military equipment presented to Head of State

New military and special equipment of domestic production was presented to the President today. Alexander Lukashenko saw the samples, developed by Belarusian specialists, at the ground in the Ivatsevichy District. The head of state learned about the main tactical and technical characteristics of the new products. The practical demonstration of weapons will also be held.

